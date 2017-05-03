Texas community college on lockdown amid ‘intruder’ report

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area community college says it’s on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

