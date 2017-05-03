Suspect wanted in burglary of Pino’s Pizza in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Southampton County are looking for the person who burglarized a Pino’s Pizza Tuesday morning in Courtland.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the restaurant just before 8:15 a.m.

Deputies found the front door’s glass shattered, and that someone had taken the crash register — which reportedly contained several hundred dollars — and exited through the backdoor and got in a vehicle.

Investigators have several persons of interest, but the sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Cobb of the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100.