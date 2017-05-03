Public meeting to be held about planned development in Moyock

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There will be a public meeting next week to provide information about Currituck County’s plans for developing a site in Moyock.

County officials say the economic development project focuses on a site of more than 3,000 acres, on which the county intends to bring retail stores, medical offices and locations for industrial businesses with a variety of residential areas.

The May 11 meeting will be held at the Moyock Library, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and residents can stop in anytime during the open house. County staff will be present to answer questions and gather comments from citizens regarding proposed maps and conceptual drawings.