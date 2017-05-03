Police investigating racist graffiti found at Virginia Beach daycare

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after disturbing vandalism was found at a daycare center on Holland Road.

“Our kids… they don’t deserve to deal with such hate,” said Kisha Roberts, the owner of Brilliant Beginnings.

On Friday morning, Roberts’ staff first discovered racial slurs scribbled on a van used to transport the center’s children.

“It was disturbing on a lot of levels,” said Katie Abramson, the center’s director.

Later that day, staff noticed more offensive graffiti scribbled on a sign at the front of the property.

“It definitely breaks our hearts,” Roberts said. “We’re trying to be an asset to the community.”

Roberts just opened the preschool and childcare center three weeks ago. It’s her third in the area. Never before, has she experienced something like this.

“It’s hurtful for me that [someone] did it to my business, but it’s more so hurtful that I have babies that could have witnessed that.”

Staff members notified parents of the vandalism.

Roberts feels fortunate that none of the children seemed to notice. She filed a police report and contacted 10 On Your Side to spread the word.

On Thursday, she is having surveillance cameras installed across the property. She and her staff said they won’t let this act of hate prevent them from teaching love at the center.

“We really try to bring just a sense of hope and just compassion to the children in our care,” Abramson said.

“We teach kids here to judge each other based on their character, not the color of their skin, so it’s really sad that they would target us,” Roberts said.

Staff suspect the vandals struck sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Police have not released any suspect information.