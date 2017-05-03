Former Norview High School wrestling coach assaulted in Va. Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former wrestling coach at Norview High School was assaulted Monday night in Virginia Beach, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

School officials confirmed an incident happened Monday night at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach.

Officials say Ken Whitley filed a report with the Virginia Beach Police Department Tuesday, that an assault happened at Green Run High School after a verbal argument about an accident or property damage.

Police say 42-year-old Christy Joy Kieschnick and her juvenile son have been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Whitley is a former wrestling coach and is retired, but school officials say he drives the activity bus on occasion. Officials say Whitley was driving the bus the night of the incident.

A Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson released a statement Tuesday night regarding the incident:

We were very disturbed to learn about the alleged assault on Coach Whitley. Our thoughts are with him and we hope for his quick recovery. The coach has filed a report with the Virginia Beach Police Department and because the alleged assailant is a minor, a report was also filed with the school’s resource officer. We trust that both the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Public Schools will work expeditiously to bring resolution and justice in this case. As this incident occurred in another jurisdiction and remains under active investigation, we cannot comment further.”

NOTE: Norfolk Public Schools originally identified Whitley as a current coach at Norview High School. They later sent out corrected information say Whitley is a former coach.