Norfolk home to NATO conference to discuss safety tactics

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders from 34 nations were in the Mermaid City on Monday in order to come up with a way to make the world a safer place.

NATO is hosting its first ever Interdependency in Resilience Conference. Leaders are coming up with a plan to improve understanding of how military, business and civil sectors can work together to reduce risk of any kind of threat. Those include threats from other countries, natural disasters, climate change and warfare — especially for our military community.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander says, “This is an opportunity to bring the sectors together to have a better understanding of the risk we face not only as a city, but as a military community but also as a business community.”

According to a spokeswoman with the city, “Norfolk created one of the world’s first resilience strategies. It’s leadership as a living laboratory for building resilience is the reason why NATO chose Norfolk to host its first ever Interdependency in Resilience Conference. The group will develop a resilience blueprint that improves the understanding of how military, business and civil sectors are dependent on each other and must work together to reduce risk and increase readiness.”

The conference is taking place at The Main in downtown Norfolk.