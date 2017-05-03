Large fire burning at day care in Mesquite, Texas

WATCH: Crews battle a large fire at a day care in Mesquite, Texas.

MESQUITE, Texas (NBC 5) — Firefighters are battling a large fire Wednesday afternoon at a day care in Mesquite.

The fire is at Appleseed Academy on the 2400 block of North Galloway.

Officials confirm to WAVY affiliate NBC 5 that everyone has safely evacuated the building.

The school’s director says the building’s smoke alarms alerted them to the fire, and they evacuated the children.

The building appears to be a total loss from the fire.

According to its website, Appleseed Academy is a private Christian school that offers preschool and elementary education through third grade, along with full-time child care and after school activities.