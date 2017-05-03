Karen Barefoot accepts head coaching job at UNC Wilmington

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University women’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot has accepted the head coach position at UNC Wilmington, as announced by school officials on Wednesday.

Barefoot has been the head coach of the Lady Monarchs for the past six seasons, compiling a 103-93 record during her tenure.

The Newport News native guided ODU to winning seasons in four of the six years and also helped the Lady Monarchs reach the Conference USA Championship game during the 2015-16 season.

