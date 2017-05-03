JEB Little Creek-Fort Story conducting active shooter drill Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will conduct an active shooter training exercise Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they are trying to minimize disruptions to both base operations and the surrounding communities, but there may be traffic impacts at the base gates.

Nearby residents may see additional military activity associated with the training. The base will also be using the emergency announcing system during the exercise.

The training event is not in response to any specific threat.