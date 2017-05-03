Henrico students fight back after flack over flying the American flag

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at a Henrico County school are fighting flack over the American flag.

It all started in the parking lot at Godwin High School after a handful of students flew Old Glory from the back of their cars. They did it to support classmates who are joining the military.

“Freedom isn’t free,” says Godwin senior Joseph Baskette. “We know what it takes, we know what it costs and we are very thankful that these students are signing up to go and fight for us.”

According to Baskette, some students complained about the patriotic display in the school parking lot. But instead of the flags coming down, more flags went up.

“Friday after school, went to Lowes and put about 3 more flags on my friends cars. I helped them get those on,” explains Baskette.

Adds classmate Colter Mahon, who hoisted a flag onto the back of his Toyota Camry, “It was like walking through a tunnel of flags. When you’re walking on the sidewalk and looking at all the cars and people who did that, it was amazing.”

“It was actually the talk of the day on Friday,” agrees student Jovon Hughes.

Godwin Principal Leigh Dunavant reacted quickly. On Friday, Dunavant sent home an email to parents that explained staff at the school supports the students’ patriotic expression.

Parent Jody Baskette says he was pleased by the principal’s response.

“I really think that she did the right thing in supporting the students. I just loved it. It doesn’t get any better than that,” explains Baskette, “These kids have done it themselves and that’s really, really a patriotic symbol of what this country is.”

Even more students plan to put flags on their cars. On Friday, they hope to park in a patriotic formation in the school’s senior lot.

Mahon says they’re proud to support Old Glory.

“It represents so many things. Equality. Independence. All the stuff that our forefathers and all them worked for and that means a lot.”