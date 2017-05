VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach are working a gas leak in a neighborhood.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com a construction crew hit a gas line on Haviland Drive. The incident was called in to dispatchers around 8:10 a.m.

Dispatchers say there are no reports of roads closed or homes being evacuated. Fire department crews are currently on scene.

WAVY.com is working to learn more about the gas leak. Stay tuned for updates.