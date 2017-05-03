Friday to be full school day following flood closure in Currituck

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Schools are back to a normal schedule on Wednesday, one day after flood waters prompted a closure.

BREAKING: Currituck County Schools are now CLOSED b/c of flooded roads. Staff should report on 3 hour delay if roads allow you to do so. — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) May 2, 2017

Buses were expected to follow regular schedules Wednesday, with the exception of a bus #6 to Knotts Island MMS.

School officials said parents would receive an alert message notifying them of the temporary change in pick up until VDOT opened the roads near Pungo Ferry.

Parents in neighborhoods with high water were encouraged to determine if conditions were safe for students to get to the bus stop.Students absent because of high water will be excused, as long as parents send in a note.

Officials have announced that Friday will be a full school day for all school to make up for the lost time in Tuesday’s closure.