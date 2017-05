JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Eustis is scheduled to hold an active shooter drill on Wednesday.

Base officials say the drill will test the installations ability to respond to an active shooter incident. Residents near the base may hear simulated ammunition that will be used in the drill.

Officials say the base will also be testing “lockdown” procedures, which could impact access to the base for up to 20 minutes.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.