CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced after a mobile home fire Wednesday in Chesapeake.

Crews were called to the 1400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard at 8:07 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene at 8:12 p.m. and found a single wide trailer with smoke coming from the front door.

The fire was marked under control at 8:28 p.m. It caused significant damage to the residence.

Four adults were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.