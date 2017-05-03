Trial set to begin for Navy officer accused of espionage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The trial for a Navy lieutenant commander accused of espionage begins Thursday.

Edward Lin is accused of sharing government secrets with a foreign country. While the U.S. government has not confirmed what country Lin is accused of spying for, 10 On Your Side learned in May that it was likely Taiwan.

Lin has maintained his innocence since being taken into custody back in 2015.

The trial was slated to last 10 days and begin later this month. It’s not clear why it has been moved up to Thursday. The trial is now only expected to last two days.

