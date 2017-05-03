Counting Kindness – Local Churches Making a Difference

HAMPTON / CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two local churches took their ministries out into the community.

First Baptist Church of Hampton spent weeks collecting bottled water for those still dealing with contaminated water in Flint, Michigan. The youth of the the church spearheaded the cause and with help from the congregation and community, two thousand cases were collected. The cases were loaded into a tractor trailer and brought to a sister church in Flint to be distributed to families in need.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Chesapeake learned many children in the city had unpaid school lunch balances. The congregation was able to collect $4,101 to pay off delinquent bills for all of the elementary and middle schools in the city of Chesapeake.