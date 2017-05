SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A controlled burn is underway in Suffolk.

Crews are working the fire at Chickapan and Beaver Dam in Wakefield. The burn has been planned for weeks and signs are posted in the area. There’s no reason to be concerned about the fire.

WAVY viewers have reached out to 10 On Your Side, saying smoke is visible and ashes are blowing in the wind in Suffolk.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield said in a tweet that they spotted the burn on their system.

Controlled burn in Sussex County, VA was visible on GOES16 this afternoon! #vawx (Preliminary, Non-Operational Data) pic.twitter.com/YYxfNoWt6J — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) May 3, 2017