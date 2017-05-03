Case against juvenile accused in Beach teen’s shooting death moving forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case against a juvenile accused in the shooting death of of a teen in Virginia Beach.

Police say 18-year-old Sidea Griffin was shot and showed up at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14. She later died from her injuries.

Griffin was months away from her graduation at Kempsville High School.

Detectives identified a juvenile as a suspect in the shooting.

On Wednesday, the suspect’s charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm were certified to the grand jury, which is set to meet on May 22. A judge transferred the suspect to jail. He was previously being held in the juvenile detention center.

The suspect’s trial is expected to start on June 26.

