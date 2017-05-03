Beach police looking for man missing since March 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they are searching for a 47-year-old man who has been missing for two months.

Kenneth Cunningham was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on March 3 in the 1000 block of S. Military Highway, according to police.

Cunningham was reportedly wearing a black coat with a silver “Valvoline” logo and red/black pants. He was also said to have been driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban with Virginia license plate JYY-8077.

Police say the Suburban has a “Parent of Sailor” sticker in the back window.

According to police, there was information received that Cunningham may have been in the Ivor area of Virginia on March 3.

