PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Zeiders American Dream Theater. Sibel Galindez and Bart Keubler stopped by to tell us about their upcoming “The Telling Project”, a special series of performance pieces based on local military veterans and their families.

The Telling Project

Friday – Sunday

Zeiders American Dream Theater

Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information: (757) 499-0317 or AmericanDreamTheater.org