Demolition of American Cigar Factory expected to start this week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Demolition is scheduled to start on the old American Cigar Factory this week.

Part of the building in Norfolk on East Princess Anne Road collapsed back in August of 2014. No one was hurt in the incident.

The old tobacco warehouse was built in 1902.

There was a push to rehab the building to preserve the history. However, last week a Norfolk judge ordered the demolition.

City of Norfolk spokesperson Lori Crouch told 10 On Your Side in April the demolition would start in earnest Wednesday, May 3.

The judge said in late April the owners failed to provide financing documents to the city for construction.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the building’s scheduled demolition.