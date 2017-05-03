A look back at Karen Barefoot’s time as Lady Monarchs head coach

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Karen Barefoot called Old Dominion her dream job when she was hired to replace Wendy Larry in 2011. After head coaching stints at the Newport News Apprentice School and Elon, Barefoot came to ODU with high expectations.

“We’re living for the future,” Barefoot said in 2011. “What we would like to do is have a fourth crystal ball, a national championship.”

That national title never came, and neither did an NCAA Tournament bid.

Barefoot did lead ODU to three consecutive appearances in the WNIT, and her team came within a game of the NCAA’s last season before falling short in the Conference USA championship game.

In Barefoot’s final season, ODU went 17-14 and missed out on the postseason despite having Jennie Simms, one of the best players in school history.

While Barefoot is very engaged in the community, attendance at home games has dropped. Her overall record in six seasons was 103-93.

As she begins a new chapter at UNC-Wilmington, ODU athletic director Wood Selig is now tasked with finding the next person to take over a program that was once one of the most dominant in the nation.