400K handheld massagers recalled over electric shock, burn hazards

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Around 400,000 handheld massagers from HoMedics are being recalled over electric shock and burn hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says a cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wires — posing the hazards.

HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames, along with 15 reports of burn injuries to customers.

Consumers are being asked to stop using the recalled massagers and to contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and for a refund.

The massagers were sold are several stores, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s and Rite-Aid, from August 2013 through February 2017. See more information on massagers included in the recall at this link.

Massagers Recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat. Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission. HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat. Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission. HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager. Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission.