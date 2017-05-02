Williamsburg man charged with trying to rob Hampton store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the attempted robbery of a Hampton store.

At 8:10 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Todd’s Lane Market, located in the 1800 block of Todd’s Lane.

Police say a man entered the business, showed a knife and demanded money. The clerk refused to hand over any cash and the suspect fled in a red Ford pickup truck.

38-year-old James Lane was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, use of a knife while in commission of a felony and burglary while armed.

If you have any additional information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.