VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in “severe condition” following a shooting in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

Officers and medics were called to Armadillo Mini Storage, located at 2432 Virginia Beach Boulevard, at 9:38 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released further information. If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

