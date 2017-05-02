Student caught with toy gun at Ruffner Academy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Norfolk Public Schools say a toy gun was confiscated from a student at Ruffner Academy on Tuesday.

Officials say school administration and security were alerted to the situation and quickly detained the student at dismissal.

The principal of Ruffner Academy reached out to parents through a robocall:

This is Principal Cooke from Ruffner Academy Middle School calling you to inform you of an incident that occurred during dismissal today. A student was detained for being in possession of a toy gun. Security was made aware and quickly apprehended the student. This incident did not jeopardize the safety of our students and staff. Safety and security is a top priority in this school. If you have any questions or further concerns, please feel free to contact me at 628-2466.”