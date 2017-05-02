Reck on the Road: Write as Rain Secret Messages

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What we do on a daily basis impacts water quality across the region. As a reminder, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission has come up with a neat campaign that only happens when it rains. Its called “Write as Rain.” Sixty messages on sidewalks and roadways across Hampton Roads will magically appear when it rains.

How is this possible and why? We get a few answers in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

You can find out where these messages are located, go to askhrgreen.org/rainydays for a map.