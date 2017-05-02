Man dies after being hit by train in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Tuesday after he was hit by a train in James City County.

Deputy Chief Stephen Rubino with James City County police says emergency crews were called to Airport and Richmond roads at 5:55 p.m.

Police say the man was walking across the tracks when he was hit by an Amtrak train heading westbound. The man was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Airport Road is closed between Richmond and Mooretown roads as police investigate. Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

