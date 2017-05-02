Norfolk police create online form to report gang activity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have made an online form so residents can submit tips about gang activity easily and discreetly.

Investigators with the Gang Suppression Unit created a gang activity form where citizens can complete and submit potential gang-related tips.

The tips are sent directly to Gang Suppression Unit investigators and are thoroughly reviewed by a certified gang specialist.

The form asks basic questions and can be finished in a matter of minutes.

You can submit a tip anonymously or you can include contact information if you’d like to receive a personal follow up or phone call from a gang investigator.