Man hospitalized with serious injuries in motorcycle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing.

Police say the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Princess Anne Road and S. Witchduck Road.

The man took off after a light turned green at the intersection, lost control and hit a curb — which police say sent the motorcycle airborne.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

