In The Kitchen: Pineapple Bacon Cupcakes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We all love to pamper our pets! Why not give your dog some great tasting doggie treats?

Jackie and Dillon Jacobs from My Best Friend’s Cupcakes… a unique bakery that specializes in all-natural, organic and gluten-free soft cake treats for dogs came into our kitchen and made their Pineapple Bacon Cupcakes.

My Best Friend’s Cupcakes makes various cakes, muffins, waffle and treats for dogs. They are an internet company which delivers all over Hampton Roads and ships across the country.

