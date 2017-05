PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fallen tree caused minor damage to a house and a car in Portsmouth, according fire chief Jim Hoffler.

Hoffler tells WAVY.com it appears that winds from Monday night and Tuesday morning blew the tree down on Naval Avenue. The road was closed as crews worked to clear the tree.

Dominion Virginia Power was called to the scene to remove limbs from nearby power lines.

