Cycle for Survival: Landon’s Story — Part 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side continues to follow Landon’s story — and his fight against cancer — with a look at a unique treatment at the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute.

The institute is marketed as the largest, free-standing proton therapy center in the world. A machine at the institute can deliver targeted doses of radiation to a specific spot to kill cancerous tumors.

Landon Sanderl received this innovative proton therapy for a month in 2015.

“The laser lights help us guide where we are treating and to get (the patient) into the right position to start with,” said Dr. Allan Thornton, Landon’s doctor.

While he is no longer undergoing treatment, other children are using it in hopes of being cancer free.

“I’m incredibly satisfied with proton,” said Jillian Sanderl, Landon’s mother. “I also believe the combination between the chemo that he is on now, and the proton from, before have collectively together helped.”

Tonight on WAVY News 10, Landon’s mother talks honestly about her son’s future. Look for coverage beginning at 4 p.m.

