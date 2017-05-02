Burfoot’s attorney files appeal with 4th Circuit Court of Appeals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for the former Norfolk city treasurer convicted of public corruption and perjury filed an appeal with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

Anthony Burfoot’s lawyer, Andrew Sacks, is appealing his client’s convictions and sentence.

Burfoot is currently serving a six-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg.

A judge ordered Burfoot to step down as city treasurer. Last week, James B. Oliver, Jr. — who was once city manager of Norfolk and Portsmouth — was appointed and sworn in as treasurer of Norfolk.

Burfoot has continually maintained his innocence.