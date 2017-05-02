Man charged in fatal Farm Fresh shooting scheduled to stand trial

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A retired Air Force veteran accused of shooting a man to death inside a Farm Fresh is expected to stand trial Tuesday.

Brian Hicks is facing first-degree murder and a firearm charge in the shooting death Gabriel Maness last April.

Investigators say Hicks, 55, randomly picked out Maness inside the grocery store and opened fire. He shot Maness several times in the middle of an aisle on the morning of April 17, according to police.

Maness died at the scene. The 34-year-old served in the Army for three years before getting a medical discharge.

Hicks was taken in to custody, after he surrendered to police. Investigators say he was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, and had two loaded magazines in his pocket.

No other customers or workers were hurt in the shooting.

Hicks was initially charged with second-degree murder, but court records show he is now scheduled to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty last October.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. WAVY’s Erin Kelly will have updates in air and online.