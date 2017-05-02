Authorities: Suspects steal computers from Smithfield High School

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in Isle of Wight are looking to identify three suspects who authorities say stole numerous laptops and computers from Smithfield High School over the weekend.

The Isle Wight sheriff’s office say three suspects seen in surveillance video entered the school Saturday night and went into library.

The three then took media carts with laptops and equipment from the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows the three suspects walking down two different hallways. An image from a surveillance camera appears to show the same suspects in another hallway with one of the media carts.

All three suspects are in videos and images with hoodies on and their faces covered. Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

