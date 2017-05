PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today on The Hampton Roads Show was from “SHERO” Initiative Program. Rabbina Carter along with a “shero” were here to tell us about their upcoming Walk To Eradicate Women Veteran Homelessness, an event to raise awareness and funds for care of women veterans.

The SHERO Initiative Program

Walk to Eradicate Women Veteran Homelessness

Saturday, May 6th at 11am

Murphy Stadium – Ft. Eustis

W2EWVH.CauseVox.com

(615) 280-8594