SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has shutdown all northbound lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT says a detour is being set up at the Western Freeway.

Drivers should look for an alternate route and expect major delays in the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Suffolk-I-664N past College Drive-Crash-all lanes blocked. Detour being set at the Western Freeway. Expect major delays. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 2, 2017