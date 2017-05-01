Wind-driven flooding in Pungo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Parts of the Pungo area of Virginia Beach experienced flooding Monday afternoon.

According to Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater, the localized flooding was caused by a southwest wind.

Chopper 10 flew over the affected area, and captured images of the wind-driven floodwaters encroaching homes and other structures. A WAVY viewer says some roads are impassable.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to move into the region late Monday and there is a marginal risk of isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

