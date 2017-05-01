Memo: 26 arrests, 578 calls for service during College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were nearly 30 arrests over College Beach Weekend in 2017 — and more than 500 calls for service — according to preliminary data.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of a memo containing preliminary data from the weekend. The data shows 26 arrests between Friday and Saturday, 22 of which were misdemeanor arrests.

The memo also shows 578 calls for service at the Oceanfront through 4 a.m. Sunday. Several of the calls were reportedly for “very large crowds” of people.

JUST IN: @VBPD say it was the largest crowd ever for beach weekend. 578 calls for service @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) May 1, 2017

Violence broke out in a few instances over the weekend, including late Saturday night.

A shooting on 18th Street late Saturday left four people injured — three of which police said were taken to the hospital.

Virginia Beach police said Saturday a person showed up at a local hospital with a stabbing wound. This person claimed a man had stabbed them at the Oceanfront.

Two Virginia Beach police officers were assaulted Friday night while they were making arrests, according to the memo. Neither officer was taken to the hospital, and suspects in both cases were reportedly charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Other incidents talked about in the memo include a report of a large fight during the day Saturday at a Days Inn on Atlantic Avenue. The reported fight was over when police arrived, but the area was a trouble site for several hours, according to the memo.

The preliminary numbers in the memo do not include the afternoon and nighttime hours of Sunday. Here is the preliminary data:

Friday — April 28, 2017 Saturday — April 29, 2017 Traffic Summonses 35 43 Criminal Summonses 36 19 Misdemeanor Arrests 5 17 Felony Arrests 4 N/A Guns Recovered 2 4 Tows 2 5

A petition was created in the wake of the weekend’s events, calling for the end of College Beach Weekend in Virginia Beach. Several thousand people had signed the petition through Monday morning.

Stay tuned for updates to this story. Look for complete coverage of College Beach Weekend on air and on WAVY.com.