VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach battled a fire Monday morning at a home on Breezy Road.

In a tweet Monday, fire department officials said there were no reported injuries in the fire, which was in an attic.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. The fire is reportedly under control.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was home at the time of the fire.

