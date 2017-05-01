Tractor-trailer hauling liquor overturns, catches fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer accident is causing issues for the Monday morning commute in Chesterfield County.

Police tell WAVY sister station WRIC 8News the tractor-trailer overturned and caught on fire on the Powhite Parkway between Courthouse Road and Route 288.

The truck was hauling bottled liquor.

The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries but are expected to be OK. The driver has been ticketed for reckless driving, according to police.

I'll bring you the latest as cleanup continues on Powhite Parkway b/t Courthouse Rd. & 288. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/HZfeFNlxQT — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) May 1, 2017

Police said the cause of the accident is “driver inattention.”

All southbound lanes remain closed on the Powhite Parkway, with traffic getting by on the right shoulder. The northbound left lane is also closed for crash cleanup.

Clean up will take several hours for fiery tractor trailer accident on Powhite Pkwy b/t Courthouse Rd. & 288. Pics from State Police. pic.twitter.com/NmJr4V33HK — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) May 1, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.