Tractor-trailer hauling liquor overturns, catches fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer accident is causing issues for the Monday morning commute in Chesterfield County.
Police tell WAVY sister station WRIC 8News the tractor-trailer overturned and caught on fire on the Powhite Parkway between Courthouse Road and Route 288.
The truck was hauling bottled liquor.
The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries but are expected to be OK. The driver has been ticketed for reckless driving, according to police.
Police said the cause of the accident is “driver inattention.”
All southbound lanes remain closed on the Powhite Parkway, with traffic getting by on the right shoulder. The northbound left lane is also closed for crash cleanup.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.