Sentara BelleHarbour in Suffolk to break ground on second medical building

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Sentara BelleHarbour campus in Suffolk will break ground on a second medical building Tuesday.

The $34 million, 85,000 square foot building will feature an ambulatory surgery center with two operating rooms, an expanded emergency department, 14 observation beds for emergency and surgery patients, new medical office space and a helipad. The campus sees one or two helicopter pickups per month.

Construction is expected to be finished in late 2018.

The new four-story building will be built on what is now a parking lot in front of the current three-story building, which opened in 2008. The two buildings will be connected at the first floor level.

The expansion plan calls for the emergency department to grow from 17 beds to 23 or 24. Replacement parking will also be added to the campus.

A master plan for Sentara BelleHarbour includes long-term potential for up to four medical office buildings, an urgent care center and a parking deck, depending on population growth and demand for services in the area.