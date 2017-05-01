Say hello to Tajiri! April the giraffe’s baby has a name

WCMH NBC4 Staff Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) — April the giraffe’s baby finally has a name.

Following several days of voting, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., revealed the little male’s name as Tajiri.

Baby bump: Birthing giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo

Fans were able to cast a vote to help name April’s baby and it eventually came down to “Allysa’s Choice.” Allysa, the calf’s keeper, decided on the name Tajiri, which means “hope.”

Voting for the name ended yesterday. Other names that fans could pick from included Apollo, Harpur, Patches and Unity.