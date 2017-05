NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 100 Navy sailors and civilian crew members are back in Hampton Roads.

The USNS Joshua Humphreys returned to Naval Station Norfolk Sunday afternoon following a 90-day deployment.

Navy officials say the oiler delivered more than 3 million gallons of fuel and sailed nearly 17,000 nautical miles during its latest deployment.

The crew of the Humphreys also provided at-sea help to American, Israeli and Hellenic vessels during the 2017 Trilateral Noble Dina Exercise.