Police: Woman inside Hampton home hit by gunfire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured after someone fired a shot into a Hampton home on Saturday.

At 9:29 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Shell Road for a report of a shooting. When police got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, where she was treated and released.

Police say the victim was inside a home when she was hit by a bullet.

Police have not provided any suspect information. If you know anything about this shooting, call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.