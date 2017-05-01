Police seek man who robbed Check Into Cash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Suffolk business Friday.

Officers were called to the Check Into Cash, located in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, at 10:26 a.m.

Police say a man entered the business, showed a knife and took money from a register. He fled in a vehicle waiting outside.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.