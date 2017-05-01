Police: 5-year-old boy fatally shot in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in Henrico County.

Media outlets report that it happened Sunday on Henrico Arms Place.

Henrico County police say the child was found after a call reporting a shooting Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he later died.

Police say they are not actively searching for suspects, but didn’t release any other information.

