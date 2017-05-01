Picking a safer ride for teen drivers

(NBC) — New research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds that a driver’s first car usually isn’t the safest choice.

“Teen drivers are the riskiest drivers on the road and unfortunately, our research shows they are often driving some of the less safe vehicles in the market,” says IIHS Vice President of Research David Zuby.

If you’re shopping, the Institute for has just published a list of the safest used cars for teen drivers.

“The good news about our list is that we’ve got some fairly affordable vehicles that meet pretty high safety criteria,” Zuby says.

Cars in general have gotten safer over the years, and that’s trickled down to the used car market. Other safety experts are focusing on teenage conduct when behind the wheel.

“Limiting the number of passengers is a life-saver,” says National Safety Council President Deborah Hersman. “It’s better for teens to drive three teens in three separate cars than putting all three of them in one car with that new driver.”

She says it’s most important for parents to remain engaged with their teenage driver.

“Drive with your teen. Ride with them even after they get their license because they’re still inexperienced and they still need you to coach them,” she advises.