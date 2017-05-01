PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No grit means no pearls and our studio audience today from the Virginia Beach Pearls Foundation of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Lambda Gamma Omega Chapter know just that.

Derby Day Soiree chairpersons Tanja Arrington Mayfield, and Sonja Bridgers were here today to tell us about their 2017 Pearlific Derby Day Soiree this Saturday.

2017 Pearlific Derby Day Soiree

Saturday – 4pm to 8pm

Cypress Point Country Club

5340 Club Head Road – Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information: (757) 343-8575